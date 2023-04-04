Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making headlines again as she continues to promote her upcoming mythological drama Shaakuntalam. During the promotional spree, Samantha has opened up on the dark phase of her life, her struggle with myositis and her separation from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya who has seemingly found love again in Sobhita Dhulipala.

Samantha has been vocal about her failed relationship with Naga Chaitanya. The actor has said that she is not in a cynical space as far as love is concerned but is yet to heal completely as she gave her 100 per cent to marriage but unfortunately it did not work. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya has seemingly moved on in life and is said to be dating Sobhita for a couple of months now.

During one of the promotional interviews for Shaakuntalam, Samantha reacted to rumours about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s alleged romance. The actor said she is not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Though she did not take anyone's name, Samantha said that one who doesn't know the value of love will be "left in tears irrespective of the number of people they date." The 35-year-old actor further said, "At least that girl should be happy. If he changes his behaviour and looks after the girl without hurting her, it will be good for everyone."

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita recently made headlines when a picture of them from a London restaurant went viral on social media. While the two are yet to make their relationship official, rumours about Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya going strong as a couple have been going rife.