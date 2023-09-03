ASKSRK SHAH RUKH KHAN SHARES JAWAN SPOILER READ WHAT HE HAS TO SAY ABOUT NAYANTHARA AND KAMAL HAASAN

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan dropped a brand new poster of Jawan to remind his fans to book their tickets for the film which is all set to hit big screens on September 7. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, King Khan on Sunday also interacted with his fans during the #AskSRK session.

As soon as SRK shared the tweet that reads, "4 Din aur phir aapse aamne saamne mulaqat hogi! Till then 4 baatein ho jayein. About #Jawan and all things life….let’s do #AskSRK for a bit…The Sunday Session," fans bombarded him with varied questions and few lucky ones received replies laced with King Khan's signature quirk and wit.

A fan of SRK asked the superstar for giveaway tickets for Jawan as he is unemployed but wants to take his girlfriend to see the film. Replying to the young man, SRK wrote, "Free mein pyaar deta hoon bhai….ticket ke toh paise hi lagenge!! Don’t be cheap in romance go and buy the ticket…and take her with u. #Jawan."

Another fan asked SRK about his favourite song from Jawan and replying to his fan, SRK revealed that there is a beautiful lullaby in the film which he likes while Chaleya and the film version of Not Ramaiyya Vastavaiya are also his favourites from Jawan album which is Anirudh Ravincahder's creation.

Interestingly, SRK also shared a spoiler from Jawan when a fan requested it during the #AskSRK session. Without divulging much, SRK replied, "Just don’t miss the beginning please. Be on time…#Jawan." Going by King Khan's tweet, Jawan is likely to lure the audience in right from the word go.

SRK also heaped praise on Jawan co-star Nayanthara and Kamal Haasan. Talking about Kamal, SRK said, "He is too kind and a friend and inspiration for every actor. #Jawan." For Nayanthara, SRK said, "She is so beautiful and such a wonderful actor. Has added immensely to her role. Hope her fans in Tamil Nadu fall in love with her all over again and Hindi audience appreciates her hard work. #Jawan."

The superstar was also asked about the message he is trying to convey through Jawan. "The movie reflects upon how we as people can make a change that we want around us. Empower women and fight for the right," he replied.

Meanwhile, Jawan's advance booking trends hint at a massive opening day for the film. So far, Jawan has sold over 4 lakh tickets in India. With a record Rs 10 crore in 24 hours, Jawan left Pathaan trailing when it comes to advance booking. Helmed by Altee, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on over 6000 screens next Thursday.

