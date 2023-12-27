Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his latest release Dunki. Despite not achieving the same level of success as his previous blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, the actor expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming love he has received from audiences in 2023. On Wednesday, SRK responded to a fan on Twitter, now known as X, who inquired if he was aware of Salman Khan's 58th birthday today.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, King Khan hosted an 'AskSRK' session and interacted with numerous fans via the platform. One of his fans, during the session, asked the superstar, "Aaj bade Bhai Salman Khan ji ka janamdin Hain (Today is big brother Salman Khan's birthday)." In response, Shah Rukh Khan assured the user that he had already extended his wishes privately, stating, "I know and I have wished him. I don't do it on social media because it's personal na?? Waise yeh picture bhai ki awesome hai (By the way this picture of brother is awesome)!!"

Earlier this year, Salman Khan appeared in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan in a cameo role. In return, Shah Rukh also made a cameo appearance in Salman's Tiger 3, which hit the silver screens earlier this year on the occasion of Diwali.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan celebrated his birthday with family members and close friends, including actor Bobby Deol, newlywed brother Arbaaz Khan, and his nephew Arhaan Khan, and various other loved ones.