Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dunki, revealed what makes him vulnerable while interacting with fans on X, formerly Twitter. On Saturday, King Khan also shed light on the Rajkumar Hirani helmed Dunki during an engaging Ask SRK session with his fans.

As Shah Rukh Khan continues his successful streak in 2023, with the earlier releases of Pathaan and Jawan, he eagerly anticipates the release of the much-awaited Dunki, where he shares the screen with talented actors such as Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani. Expressing his enthusiasm for the project during the Ask SRK session, Khan indicated that Dunki holds a special place in his filmography.

Delving into Shah Rukh Khan's emotional side, a fan posed a question about his "emotional weak point" in the context of the recently released emotionally resonant song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se from the film. In response, Khan openly acknowledged that his family serves as his emotional weak point, emphasizing that this sentiment is likely relatable to everyone.

Despite his seasoned career in the film industry, King Khan admitted that he possessed limited knowledge about the project before committing to it. He revealed that it was the renowned director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi who brought the film to his attention. In response to a fan's inquiry about what he knew before joining Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan candidly stated, "Actually hardly anything. Raju and Abhijaat brought it to my knowledge. It’s fascinating....dangerous and quite an overwhelming experience to have learned about it and portray parts of it."

Describing Dunki as "fascinating" and "dangerous," Shah Rukh Khan hinted at the film's gripping narrative, centered around an illegal immigration technique known as "Donkey Flight." Despite his initial lack of information about the project, Khan expressed his intrigue and described the experience of learning about it and portraying aspects of it as overwhelming.

With the release date of Dunki drawing near, the anticipation among fans continues to escalate. Shah Rukh Khan's revelations about the film, coupled with the recent emotional resonance of the released song, have heightened expectations for Dunki. The film will lock horns with Prabhas' actioner Salaar and Mohanlal's courtroom drama Neru later this month.