Hyderabad: Former actor Asin has reappeared on social media to showcase her yearly practice of sharing pictures from her daughter Arin's birthday celebrations. This year, Asin deviated from her usual routine of sharing a single birthday post for Arin on Instagram and instead opted to drop a couple of photos on her IG Story.

The photos show a heartwarming moment at a restaurant, with Arin comfortably seated on her father Rahul Sharma's lap. In front of her is a plate of waffles adorned with a small candle. The pictures capture Rahul, Asin, and a server singing for Arin, as she blows out the candle. This delightful celebration marked Arin's sixth birthday on October 24.

Although Asin prefers to maintain a low profile, she openly shares glimpses of her family life on Instagram, particularly when it comes to celebrating her daughter's birthday. Asin tied the knot with Rahul Sharma, the co-founder of Micromax, in January 2016. Just months later, in October 2017, they welcomed their precious bundle of joy, Arin.

Following the birth of their daughter, the couple released an official statement expressing their joy. They stated that they're very excited to announce the arrival of their "angelic baby girl" to the world. They mentioned that the past nine months have been incredibly precious for both of them. The couple further extended their heartfelt gratitude to all the well-wishers for showering them with abundant love and support.