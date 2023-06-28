ASIN BREAKS SILENCE ON DIVORCE RUMOURS DISAPPOINTED TO HAVE WASTED 5 MINS OF WONDERFUL HOLIDAY

Hyderabad: Actor Asin Thottumkal and her businessman husband Rahul Sharma have been making headlines for alleged trouble in their marriage. Of late, reports about Asin and Rahul heading for divorce are rounds of the webloid. Speculations were rife that all is not well between the couple. Refuting such rumours, Asin took to social media and said that news about her divorce with Rahul is "imaginative" and "baseless."

On Wednesday, Asin took to Instagram Stories to put divorce rumours to rest. The actor in her latest IG Story revealed that they are on a summer holiday and were having a blissful time together when she stumbled upon news about their separation. The actor also recalled that such rumours did rounds ahead of their wedding in 2016.

Shutting down rumours, Asin wrote, "In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless 'NEWS'." The actor further mentioned how speculated reports about their breakup hogged headlines just ahead of their wedding. "Reminds of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up Seriously?!"

The actor also asked media houses to "do better" than publishing unverified reports. The concluding note of Asin's post hints that the couple is very much in love and enjoying marital bliss on a holiday. "Disappointed to have wasted 5mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this! Have a great day you guys."

Asin and the co-founder of Micromax tied the knot on January 19, 2016 in Delhi. The actor welcomed her first child with Rahul in October 2017.