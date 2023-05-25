ASHISH VIDYARTHI GETS HITCHED FOR THE SECOND TIME MARRIES FASHION ENTREPRENEUR RUPALI BARUA IN AN INTIMATE CEREMONY

Hyderabad: On Thursday, actor Ashish Vidyarthi got married to fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in a simple and intimate wedding at a Kolkata club. The National Award-winning actor was previously married to Rajoshi Barua, the daughter of former actress Shakuntala Barua. Rupali, who is from Guwahati, works at an upscale fashion business in Kolkata.

Ashish and Rupali tied the knot in the presence of close family members and friends. "Getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling at this stage of my life. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening," Ashish explained.

On being asked how he met the fashion entrepreneur, Ashish joked saying 'oh, that's a long story. Will share it some other time." "We met some time ago and decided to take it forward," his wife Rupali added.

But we both wanted our wedding to be a small family gathering," she quipped. When asked what drew her to the actor, who is known for portraying complicated, dark characters on screen, she smiled and answered, "He is a beautiful human being and a great soul to be with."

The wedding was a fusion of their respective cultures. "Rupali got ready at 6.30 a.m., wearing a beautiful white mekhela chador from Assam that matched Ashish's white and gold Mundu from Kerala. Her exquisite gold jewellery was inspired by south Indian temple art," her stylist, Rajat, explained.

"As for her makeup, she went for a simple dewy look, with her hair tied up in a bun and adorned with fresh flowers," makeup artist Kaushik added. Following the wedding, there was a ceremonial banquet.