ASHISH VIDYARTHI AND RUPALI BARUA ARE ALL SMILES IN FIRST PICTURE POST MARRIAGE

Hyderabad Ashish Vidyarthi made headlines when he married Assambased fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua last month in an intimate ceremony The pair had a lowkey wedding with only close friends and family members in presence and have now taken to an undisclosed location to enjoy some time together On Thursday actor Ashish Vidyarthi updated his Instagram profile with a new photo of himself and his wife Rupali relaxing in an overseas location The newlywed couple can be seen in the photo happily smiling for the camera Sharing the photo Ashish wrote Thank you dear Dosst for your love and wishes Alshukran Zindagi Aishukran Bandhu Tintin thank you for this lovely capture Prior to this Ashish posted a video an Instagram talking about his first wife their split and meeting is now wife Rupali In the video posted a few weeks back he discussed his second marriage saying I ran into Rupali Barua We began chatting and eventually met a year ago We noticed something intriguing about each other and imagined ourselves walking together as husband and wife He further continued As a result Rupali and I decided to get married She is 50 and I am 57 not 60 but age is irrelevant my friend Each of us has the ability to be happy I just wanted to let you know let s keep moving forward with respect for how people are living their lives Ashish Vidyarthi was previously married to Rajoshi Vidyarthi Talking about his work front he has appeared in scores of films in Hindi Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam English Odia Marathi and Bengali over the course of his careerTo name a few of Ashish Vidyarthi s film credits there is 1942 A Love Story Baazi Jeet Mrityudaata Arjun Pandit Major Saab Soldier Haseena Maan Jaayegi Jaanwar Vaastav The Reality Joru Ka Ghulam Refugee Jodi No1 and Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahin BoltaAlso read Ashish Vidyarthi gets hitched for the second time marries fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in an intimate ceremony