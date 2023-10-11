ASHA PAREKH HAS SOMETHING CONTROVERSIAL TO SAY ABOUT THE KASHMIR FILES READ WHAT THE VETERAN SAID

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Asha Parekh has criticized the makers of the 2022 film The Kashmir Files, directed and produced by Vivek Agnihotri. The Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee slammed The Kashmir Files creators for not contributing a portion of their earnings to support Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir who lack basic amenities like water and electricity.

"Logo ne dekhi The Kashmire Files. Main thoda sa controversial statement karna chahti hoon (Yes, people watched The Kashmir Files. I will say something controversial now)" - Asha Parekh

In a recent interview, Asha Parekh was asked about her views on 'controversial' films like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story (2023), which achieved box office success. She questioned what benefits people had gained from such films and suggested that if they were liked, people should watch them.

Regarding The Kashmir Files and its massive box office success, Asha Parekh made a controversial statement, highlighting that the film's producer had earned around Rs 400 crore. She questioned how much financial assistance had been provided to the Hindu Kashmiris in Jammu who were struggling without basic amenities. She suggested that with such earnings, a substantial contribution could have been made to aid them.

"How much money did the makers give for the welfare of the Hindus living in Jammu without access to water and electricity. Suppose the producers earned Rs 200 crore out of the film's Rs 400 crore collection, they could have donated Rs 50 crore to help Kashmiri Hindus, right," - Asha Parekh