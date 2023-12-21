Hyderabad: The second single from Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire, titled Qisson Mein in Hindi, is slated to be unveiled today on Thursday by the makers. The film's makers shared the song release date a day before the film hits the theatres on December 22. Similar to the film, the song will be made available in four languages, which are Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The second single has been titled Qisson Mein in Hindi, Prathikadalo in Telugu, Prathikatheya in Kannada, Prathikaramo in Malayalam and PalaKadhaiyill in Tamil. Taking to Instagram, the production banner Hombale films shared the release date and time of the song with a picture of a female character from the film. Along with the picture, they wrote: "Second Single from #SalaarCeaseFire - #Prathikadalo (Telugu), #QissonMein (Hindi), #Prathikatheya (Kannada), #Prathikaramo (Malayalam), #PalaKadhaiyill (Tamil) out today at 4 PM."

Prashanth Neel, who is renowned for his ability to present heroes in a larger-than-life manner, is preparing to do the same with Rebel Star Prabhas. The director is known for signature soundtracks that propel the story along. In line with the film's release, the second single, Qisson Mein, is about to be released by the makers following a respectable reception to their first single.

Ravi Basrur is in charge of the music. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, and Sriya Reddy are among the cast members. For the unversed, the first track Sooraj Hi Chhaon Banke in Hindi was well received by the audience. The song revolves around the relationship and brotherhood between Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who play the main characters.

The song is called Aakaasha Gadiya in Kannada, Suryangam in Malayalam, Aagaasa Sooriyan in Tamil, and Aagaasa Sooriyan in Tamil. The Telugu version features lyrics by Krishna Kanth (KK) and vocals by Harini Ivaturi, with music composed by Ravi Basur. Although Ravi wrote music for all languages, the lyricists and vocalists have been adapted for each language. In Malayalam, Vijayalaxmi Mettinahole and Kinnal Raj have taken up the role; in Kannada, Airaa Udupi and Madhurakavi have taken up the mantle; in Hindi, Menuka Poudel and Riya Mukherjee have lent their voice.

The highly anticipated film is set in the fictional city of Khansaar. It marks the maiden project between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel. Prashanth Neel had earlier given massive hits such as the KGF franchise.