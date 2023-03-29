Hyderabad: Ahan Shetty's girlfriend Tania Shroff's birthday bash was attended by Bollywood star kids, and photographs and videos from the event have already gone viral. Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and other star kids, who are friends of Ahan and Tania were present at the event. For her birthday, Tania Shroff, an influencer and fashion designer, hosted a star-studded birthday bash in Mumbai.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, was seen arriving with Shanaya and their friends. Suhana Khan, daughter of SRK and Gauri, arrived for the party in a separate car a bit later. For the party, Shanaya opted for a chic look by donning a black tank top paired with a shiny short skirt, while Aryan looked suave in a black hoodie.

Anjini Dhawan, Varun Dhawan's niece, was also spotted at the party in another video. She arrived at the venue with Khushi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. Khushi wore a maroon top, black trousers, and black shoes to the party. Anjini was dressed in a black and white dress with white heels.

Meanwhile, Ahan Shetty posed with the birthday girl. He was twinning in black with Tania. The Tadap actor looked handsome in a black t-shirt and trousers with an animal pattern shirt. Tania, on the other hand, looked stunning in a black backless outfit.

Meanwhile, Aryan, Suhana, and Shanaya are all gearing up for their respective Bollywood debuts. Suhana will co-star with Khushi Kapoor in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, while Aryan will make his directorial debut. Shanaya, on the other hand, has been signed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for the film Bedhadak.

