Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan is one of the most popular starkids of B-town. Aryan has a number of fan pages on Instagram and his fans go crazy over him every time he is spotted in the city or at a party. Recently, Aryan was spotted at a party in Mumbai. Roshni Walia, a television actor, posted images from the same party on her Instagram account.

Sharing the pictures, Roshni wrote in the caption, "About last night" with a star emoji. Aryan appeared in a few of her selfies, which caused the social media users to discuss about his 'uninterested' look. In the first image, Roshni in a black dress can be seen standing close to Aryan, who is wearing a casual outfit. After that, viewers got a peek at Roshni and her friend Zara Khan. Aryan joined Roshni in another photo with friends.

Also read: Nora Fatehi and Aryan Khan's pictures from Dubai spark dating rumours

Social media users flocked to the comment section as soon as she posted the pictures. A user wrote, "Isko koi neend se jagao" (Someone wake him up from sleep). Another wrote, "Aryan looks so disinterested." One more user wrote, "Aryan to hamesha gusse me rehta hai" (Aryan just always remains angry). Meanwhile, a fan commented, "He looks like his father." Another commented, "Looking so so pretty".

Aryan is the eldest son of SRK and Gauri and prefers to keep his personal life private while occasionally appearing at events. SRK's son doesn't have acting dreams and will soon be making his directorial debut. He has already wrapped up writing web series which is being backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house owned by Gauri and SRK.