Mumbai: Actor Allu Arjun felt nostalgic as his movie Arya 2 completed 14 years of its release. To mark the 14th anniversary of the movie directed by Sukumar, the actor took to X to share pictures from the film's set. Allu Arjun captioned the photographs as, "14 Years of Arya 2. A Film that will always be very Spl & close to my heart #14YearsForArya2." Notably, Arya 2 is a sequel to the 2004 film 'Arya' and features Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal and Navdeep in the lead roles. The story revolves around Arya (played by Allu Arjun), a happy-go-lucky guy who befriends Ajay (played by Navdeep) in an orphanage. They share a close bond and consider each other as soulmates.

The plot takes a turn when they both meet Geetha (played by Kajal Aggarwal) during their college days. Arya falls in love with Geetha, but she is initially attracted to Ajay. The film explores the themes of love, friendship and the complexities of relationships.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is all set to come up with 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule'. The film will hit theatres on August 15, 2024. The first movie in the franchise was 'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, which was released in theatres on December 17, 2021.

The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil were part of the film. 'Pushpa: The Rise' created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about the film had created a trend. It was made clear that the 'Pushpa' will get a sequel.

Allu Arjun was recently honoured with the Best Actor Award at the 69th National Film Awards. He received the award for his role in 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. (ANI)