Hyderabad: Screen icon Amitabh Bachchan recently made headlines for resorting to a bike ride to ditch Mumbai's traffic blues. The megastar posted a picture of the same on Instagram but little did he know that it would invite trouble for him. After pictures of Big B shares his bike ride pictures, several netizens took to social media to dram Mumbai Police's attention towards the fact that neither the one who was riding the bike nor Big B was wearing a helmet. Days later, Bachchan took to social media to share a cryptic post that has netizens in splits.

On Friday, Big B took to Instagram to share a picture wherein he is seen standing near a police van. Donning a checkered shirt with a turtle neck t-shirt and black trousers, Big B looks impressive as ever in the picture. Not to miss his voguish shades and a pair of white sneakers as he poses while slightly leaning on the police van.

What caught netizens' attention is the one-word caption that the thespian wrote alongside the image. The octogenarian actor dropped his picture with a cryptic post that reads: "…. arrested ..." Soon after he shared the post, netizens flooded the comment section with funny reactions. Commenting on Big B's post, a user wrote, "Sir me aaya.... bail karva k hi jaunga," while another chimed in, "So finally 14 mulkon ki police 👮‍♀️ succeeded..!!" A fan also took a dig at Big B's bike ride episode and wrote, "Kaash helmet pehen liye hote us din..😁."

Interestingly, after Mumbai Police and a section of social media criticised Big B for not following safety instructions, the actor took to his blog to clarify his actions. In his blog, Big B said that the picture was taken on location with one of the crew members. He also mentioned that he would have in fact done it had he been stuck in traffic for real. After so much drama over her bike ride picture, not without a helmet of course.