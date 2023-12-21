Hyderabad: The highly anticipated comedy-drama Dunki, featuring Shah Rukh Khan hit the screens on December 21. Fans were eagerly awaiting SRK's third release for the year 2023. The film's debut show in India commenced at 5:55 am at Mumbai's renowned single-screen theater, Gaiety Galaxy, promising a celebratory start to SRK's latest cinematic venture. As Dunki arrived in theaters, King Khan took to social media to share a message for his fans.

Numerous videos and images capturing the enthusiastic celebration by SRK enthusiasts flooded social media platforms. Footage from Shah Rukh's fan clubs showcased a jubilant crowd dancing to vibrant dhol beats and lighting fireworks to mark the launch of Dunki. A sizable cutout of SRK adorned the venue, adding to the fervor.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support and enthusiasm, Shah Rukh conveyed his appreciation on X, saying, "Thank u guys and girls have a good show and hope u all get entertained by #Dunki." Known for his witty banter and engaging remarks, Shah Rukh Khan encouraged his devoted fans in his distinctive style to watch the movie firsthand. His official handle on X featured a post urging fans, "Arre ab picture dekhne toh jao ya bahar hi kushti karte rahoge. Go in see the movie and tell me if u all enjoyed it. #Dunki."

Prior to the release, SRK and Rajkumar Hirani engaged in a grand promotional event in Dubai. Videos capturing the evening's festivities surfaced on the actor's fan clubs, showcasing SRK recreating his iconic pose during a drone show at Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

During one event in Dubai, SRK expressed heartfelt sentiments about Dunki, considering it his most cherished film. "When I made Jawan, I thought it was a film for the audience, but not for myself. Then came Dunki. This film is very personal to me. Amidst doing Pathaan, there were opinions from those who write about films, claiming they knew more than filmmakers. I felt a need to create films that resonate with my heart, including all the ones this year. I started with Pathaan, which was always about putting women first, and I intend to conclude the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21. Everyone will find something that touches their heart in the film. It's a blend that will evoke laughter," he expressed.

Dunki also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in significant roles, marking SRK's maiden collaboration with Hirani and Taapsee. Co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, the movie narrates the heartfelt journey of four friends—Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli—who aspire to settle in London for a better life, embarking on a challenging yet life-altering expedition to achieve their dreams.