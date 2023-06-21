ARJUN RAMPALS GF GABRIELLA DEMETRIADES FLAUNTS BABY BUMP AS SHE STRETCHES OUT ON INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA WATCH VIDEO

Hyderabad: Model-entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast Gabriella Demetriades is expecting a second child with her actor-boyfriend Arjun Rampal. The model juggles different professions, however, she seemingly manages to squeeze exercise into her busy schedule. She is often spotted speaking about the advantages of regular exercise at multiple events. On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Gabriella took to her social media handle and treated her fans with a video of herself performing Yoga while flaunting her baby bump.

Sharing the video o Instagram, she wrote in the caption, "Yoga has been a constant companion throughout my fitness journey. It has not always been a straight path, but something I always come back to, to find balance, peace, and a deeper connection with my body." In the video, Gabriella could be seen doing different Yoga stretches. She was dressed in a blue Yoga top and matching pants.

As soon as she posted the video, her fans flocked to the comment section and showered her with compliments. An Instagram user wrote, "Embracing the power of motherhood through yoga." Another user wrote, "You are beautiful...I think it's a girl (with red heart emojis). One more wrote, "Wishing Happy Yoga Day to u and ur family." A fan commented, "A beautiful time for you Gabi!! Love you."

Also read: Arjun Rampal's gf Gabriella Demetriades flaunts 'AR' tattoo and baby bump in recent Insta dump

Arjun and Gabriella have been living together for several years. The couple began dating after they met through mutual friends in 2018. They welcomed their first child, son Arik Rampal in 2019. Gabriella revealed the news of her second pregnancy in April of this year with photos from a maternity shoot.