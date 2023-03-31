Mumbai: It's a proud moment for Arjun Rampal as his younger daughter Myra Rampal walked the ramp for the prestigious Christian Dior's India-inspired pre-fall 2023 show in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared the news with his fans and followers. Sharing a picture of Myra from the stage, Arjun wrote in the caption, "Today my gorgeous little princess, walked her first runway. That too for #christiandior The best thing about it was that she did it all on her own merit. From auditions to fittings. To be chosen from all the tuff competition. She has made us all super proud. Wishing her more success, love and happiness. Congratulations @myra_rampal you are a star#christiandior #gatewayofindia #fashion #fashionshow #newkidontheblock #gratitude".

Arjun's friends from the industry also congratulated him on this super-success of his daughter. Preity Zinta wrote, "Wow! Congrats @myra_rampal you have grown up so fast & so beautiful. God bless..." Director Abhishek Kapoor wrote, "Fantastic.. well done @myra_rampal .. onwards and upwards babygirl." Suniel Shetty also sent his love for the young achiever. Set against the backdrop of the iconic Gateway of India, the French fashion brand celebrated the richness of Indian textiles and the show itself marked the first official calendar display by a prominent European luxury brand in India.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior's current artistic director of women's collections has collaborated with Mumbai-based atelier Chanakya School Of Craft to showcase the luxury brand's ready-to-wear collection. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Rekha, Mira Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta and many more prominent faces from the fashion and glamour industry attended the event on Thursday. (ANI)

