Hyderabad: On Wednesday, Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback picture with his family and friends. Many of the Bollywood actors of the Kapoor clan can be spotted in the picture. However, it is not about others as evident from the caption, which only talks about Ranbir Kapoor.

Arjun took to Instagram Stories to share a major throwback picture. It was originally shared by Armaan Jain. Re-sharing the post, Arjun wrote: "Major throwback & Ranbir being Rabir..." As per Armaan, who is an assistant director and actor, the picture was taken on his 3rd or 4th birthday.

Going down the memory lane, Armaan captioned the post as: "One from the Archives ! I think my 3rd or 4th Birthday 😍" In the picture, we see prominent faces like Aadar Jain, Anshula Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and an unrecognisable Sonam Kapoor. Despite so many B-town celebs being in one picture, Ranbir stole the limelight as Arjun said by being himself.

Ranbir and Arjun can be seen in the right upper corner. As Arjun looks confused, Ranbir signals a victory sign from behind the former's head in order to tease him. In the photo, Arjun is seen wearing a light blue half-sleeve collared t-shirt, while Ranbir pulled off an uber cool look even in his childhood donning a bucket hat and plain white t-shirt. Ranbir also has a young Zahan Kapoor on his lap.

The image also features Arjun's sister Anshula and cousin sister Sonam Kapoor. Anshula opted fro a white bodysuit, while Sonam can be seen in a black dress. Reacting to Armaan's post, Anshula gave a shout to Sonam saying: "Too cute! But Sonam Didi trying to make harsh smile is a vibe 🤣"

On the professional front, Arjun will be seen in The lady Killer, while Ranbir is gearing up for Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

