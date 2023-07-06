Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anil Sharma's Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is scheduled to be released in August. Following the release of the recent song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, the makers decided to release the reprised version of another song from the 2001 movie Gadar. According to a recent report, Arijit Singh will sing the new version of the song Main Nikla Gadi Leke alongside Udit Narayan, who sang the original song in Gadar. As per reports, Arijit Singh also sang the original song Dil Jhoom for Gadar 2.

According to a source close to the development, the original version of Main Nikla was a peppy number that became a great hit. The song is still popular and frequently played at wedding ceremonies and functions even after 22 years. When they made the decision to remake the song, they didn't want to change the original but instead wanted to give it a new spin. The makers and Mithoon (music director) decided to bring a fresh voice to the song, and everyone agreed that Arijit Singh would be the best choice.

Another source close to the development confirmed the news and said that Arijit Singh will be co-singing the song with Udit Narayan. The source shared that the original track has not undergone any significant changes because the makers didn't want to alter the essence of a classic song that fans have cherished for so long. Additionally, they have done these recreations as a sign of appreciation for Uttam Singh, the song's original creator.

Gadar 2 features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on August 11. In the film, Ameesha will reprise her role as Sakina and Sunny as Tara Singh. Gadar 2 is being produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions.