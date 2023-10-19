Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and singer Arijit Singh have finally reconciled after their fallout in the making of Sultan, which occurred seven years ago. In Salman Khan's new movie, Tiger 3, the singer has finally lent his voice to a track for the actor. This fallout between the two well-known figures happened at an award show in 2014.

On Thursday, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to share a still from the first song of Tiger 3, titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. The image showcases Salman Khan and actor Katrina Kaif, dressed up for what appears to be a dance number. This song follows the pattern of the end-credit songs seen in the first two movies of the Tiger franchise — Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

The picture features Katrina Kaif in a red crop top, and red-and-white furs on her sleeves paired with white denim shorts, complemented with white earrings. Salman Khan is seen sporting a black shirt and sunglasses. Behind the two stars, a couple of background dancers can be noticed. Sharing the picture, Salman wrote in the caption, "Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. #LekePrabhuKaNaam! Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye."