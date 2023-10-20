ANWESHIPPIN KANDETHUM FIRST GLANCE TOVINO THOMAS STARRER PROMISES A THRILLING RIDE AHEAD

Hyderabad: Audiences in Malayalam cinema, despite the abundance of investigative thrillers, approach each new project within the genre with the excitement of experiencing something for the first time. Joining the esteemed genre is debutant filmmaker Darwin Kuriakose's Anweshippin Kandethum, with Tovino Thomas in the key role.

The upcoming movie, backed by Yoodlee Films and Theatre Of Dreams, delves into two major crimes that sent shockwaves through Kerala, exploring the subsequent investigation led by Tovino's character. Scheduled for release in December 2023, the film's makers on Friday revealed a tantalizing first glimpse into its enigmatic world, presenting a series of thoughtfully curated shots to pique curiosity.

Tovino Thomas, expressing his delight in portraying another cop, stated that he has been fortunate enough to delve into the world of investigative thrillers in the past, but Anweshippin Kandethum and its protagonist are entirely unique. He added that although rooted in a real-life crime investigation, the script is crafted to deliver numerous heart-stopping moments and maintain an edge of suspense throughout.

Director Darwin, emphasizing the necessity for filmmakers to think outside the box to meet the expectations of contemporary audiences, mentioned that thrillers should venture into uncharted territories and unexpected settings, and Jinu V Abraham's script encompasses all those elements. It is worth noting that Jinu previously penned the successful Prithviraj-starrer Kaduva, directed by Shaji Kailas.