Bengaluru Karnataka Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs on Saturday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League IPL match Any guesses how is Virat Kohli celebrating postvictory as he knocked a halfcentury for his team Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to reveal their postvictory drinks Anushka posted a couplefie where both of them looked relaxed and happy Anushka sported a black tee while Virat was seen at his casual best Postmatch drinks sesh sparkling waterwe party hardly read the caption Anushka was present at the stadium and she seemed to be engrossed in the match Several videos and photos of her are doing the rounds on the internet as she enjoyed her husband and the winning team s performanceWith this win RCB has climbed to the seventh spot in the points table with two wins and two losses in four games They have a total of four points On the other hand DC s terrible IPL season continues as they have lost all of their five matches and are at the bottom of the points tableAfter being put to bat first by DC RCB posted a competitive score of 1746 in their 20 overs Skipper Faf 22 and Virat gave a solid start to RCB stitching a firstwicket stand of 42 runs Virat continued his good form bringing up his third fifty of IPL 2023 in four games He was dismissed for 50 off 34 balls with six fours and a six after stitching a 47run stand with Mahipal Lomror 26Following this RCB started to lose wickets regularly But contributions from Glenn Maxwell 24 Shahbaz Ahmed 20 and Anuj Rawat 15 pushed RCB to a solid score Meanwhile on the work front Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the muchtalkedabout film Chakda Xpress The final release date of the film is still awaitedThe Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career Anushka s brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing Chakda Xpress with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz ANIAlso read Anushka Sharma cheers as Virat Kohli dismisses KL Rahul with splendid catch during RCBLSG match