Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, who are one of the most popular celebrity couples in the industry, welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika in January 2021. And now, if reports are to be believed, the couple is expecting their second child.

According to a source, the 35-year-old actor is expecting her second baby with Virat . The couple will reportedly announce the good news to the public later. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan star has not been spotted in Mumbai or seen at any event for a while now and her absence from the public eye has added to the chatter around pregnancy.

The couple was recently seen at a maternity clinic in Mumbai, and they asked the paps to not post their photos, with a promise to announce the news officially soon, a webloid report quoted a source as saying. The actor-cricketer pair has taken great care to avoid publishing their first child's photos online or displaying her face in public. Earlier, Kohli said, "We have decided to not expose our child to social media before she understands and makes her own choice."