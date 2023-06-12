ANUSHKA SHARMA TROLLED AFTER VIRAT KOHLIS DISMISSAL AT WTC FINALS FANS COME TO HER DEFENCE

Hyderabad Australia defeated India in the coveted ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 Although the Australians were more deserving of the victory fans could not get over Virat Kohli being dismissed for just 49 which was a major setback for the Indian cricket team Actorwife of Virat Anushka Sharma was at the stadium to support her husband but she ended up being the subject of trolls Taking to Twitter the angry fans slammed the actor and flooded the microblogging site with derogatory comments Fans of Anushka however came out in her defense stating that it was not her fault that her husband or the Indian team didn t play well Anushka is no novice to trolling as she keeps facing the wrath of social media whenever Virat underperforms on the field In the past Virat also shielded his wife from online abuse a couple of times Despite requesting fans to not attribute his failures to Anushka the actor gets trolled for no fault of hers Going back to the couple s love story Virat and Anushka who tied the knot in 2017 in a pictureperfect destination wedding have evolved into one of the power couples in the Bollywood industry todayHowever the couple kept their love story a secret from their fans and the public for a very long time Earlier during a conversation with former cricketer Ab De Villiers Virat recalled being named captain for the Zimbabwe tour in 2013 Soon after Virat s manager told him that he would be shooting with Anushka The cricketer admitted that he was a bundle of nerves before shooting with Anushka Also read Virat Anushka spotted cheering for Man City at Manchester derby in historic FA Cup finalVirat shared that the first thing he said to Anushka when he saw her wearing heels was Didn t you get anything higher to wear and she was like Excuse me He said that it was very bad on his part but he was very nervous Once they started conversing Virat figured out that she was a normal person and they had similar backgrounds He continued by saying that they became close friends and eventually began dating Virat and Anushka are now proud parents to their daughter Vamika