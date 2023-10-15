ANUSHKA SHARMA GLEEFULLY OBLIGES ARIJIT SINGH WITH PICTURES VIRUSHKA MOMENT FROM INDIA VS PAKISTAN MATCH FLOORS FANS VIDEOS VIRAL

Hyderabad: Arijit Singh and Anushka Sharma were in attendance at the electrifying India vs Pakistan match held in Ahmedabad on October 14. Amid the excitement of the game, Arijit approached Anushka, and he kindly requested a photograph, to which she graciously obliged. This delightful moment was captured on video and has quickly gone viral on various social media platforms. Another video that is being widely circulated on social media is of a cute Virushka moment from the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match.

On Saturday, the Indian cricket team engaged in a high-stakes clash with their arch-rivals Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup 2023. In their continuing streak of victories, the Indian team triumphed over Pakistan, successfully achieving the target of 191 runs with 7 wickets to spare. The fortunate attendees who witnessed the action unfold at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad included celebrities such as Anushka Sharma and Arijit Singh, who were seen cheering for the Men In Blue. A video from the match emerged online, featuring Arijit's request to capture a moment with Anushka.

While countless fans followed the game from the comfort of their homes, Anushka Sharma, the actor wife of cricketer Virat Kohli, was present in the stands, extending her unwavering support to the Indian cricket team. Renowned playback singer Arijit Singh, who enthralled the audience with soulful melodies ahead of the match, was also seen enjoying the epic showdown live.

Amid the cheers, Arijit noticed the presence of Anushka Sharma, seated just a short distance away. Seizing this unique opportunity, he politely approached the actor, requesting a photograph to which Anushka gleefully obliged. In the clip, shared by a fan page on social media, Arijit can be seen sporting a white shirt and blue pants as he aimed his camera at Anushka, who was elegantly attired in a white dress.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's sweet romantic moment was captured during the India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 match. In the video, Virat is seen communicating with Anushka from the ground. The cricketer is seemingly trying to convey to Anushka that they will leave in the same car. This cute Virushka moment has left fans swooning as they hail their bond.