ANUSHKA SHARMA BLUSHES AS VIRAT KOHLI BLOWS FLYING KISS TO HER DURING IPL MATCH

Bengaluru Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma always managed to win hearts with their love for each other The latest IPL match of RCB vs RR at the MChinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru saw Virat and Anushka indulging in a cute PDA moment In the second innings when Rajasthan Royals were going in full flow with the bat chasing 190 to win Virat took the catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi JaiswalVirat celebrated the wicket by blowing a flying kiss to Anushka as she stood in the stands cheering on the Challengers The adorable moment was caught by the cameraman The cameraman also showed Anushka s reaction and undoubtedly it left everyone in awe Anushka blushed on seeing Virat s gesture Take a look at their PDA moment on the fieldVirat and Anushka tied the knot in Tuscany Italy on December 11 2017 Three years after their wedding the duo became parents to a beautiful daughter Vamika in January 2021 Virat recently spoke about his first meeting during a conversation with cricketer AB de Villiers Virat shared that when he learned that he was going to shoot with Anushka for an ad he started shivering because she was one of the top actors in India at the timeAlso read KohliAnushka consent to quash FIR against techie who posted rape threats against infant I remember this was 2013 I was just named captain for the Zimbabwe tour My manager came to me and told me that I was going to shoot with Anushka Sharma As soon as I heard this I was so nervous Like how am I going to do this I was really nervous he said The batting superstar also remembered cracking an unamusing joke about her heels when they met for the shoot but eventually hit it off after a few gettogethers Out of nervousness I didn t realize how tall she was So the first thing I told her when I saw her heels was Didn t you get anything higher to wear and she was like Excuse me It was so bad I was so nervous But then I figured out that she was a normal person and when we got talking I realized our backgrounds were so similar From there on we became friends and then gradually we started dating it didn t happen instantly he added ANI