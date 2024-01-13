ANURAG KASHYAP WATCHES ANIMAL TWICE SAYS SANDEEP REDDY VANGA MOST MISUNDERSTOOD REVILED DIRECTOR

Hyderabad: In the midst of substantial criticism surrounding his recent directorial venture, Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has found support from several industry colleagues and seniors, including SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Karan Johar, and the latest addition to the list, Anurag Kashyap. As Animal continues to face scrutiny from a section of critics and audiences, Anurag Kashyap stated that he believes Sandeep is the "most misunderstood" filmmaker.

Taking to social media, Anurag shared a series of pictures from his meeting with Sandeep. In his post, the Gangs of Wasseypur helmer expressed that despite Sandeep facing judgment for his work, he perceives him as a lovely human being. Anurag also mentioned that he wanted to meet Sandeep after watching Animal twice and had a few questions for him, which Sandeep answered with patience.

"Had a great evening with @sandeepreddy.vanga. The most misunderstood, judged, and reviled filmmaker at the moment. To me, he is the most honest, vulnerable, and a lovely human being. And I really don’t give a damn what anyone thinks of him or his film. I wanted to meet the man, and I had questions, and he answered everything I asked of him about his film that I actually saw twice. Thank you for being patient and being yourself," wrote Anurag on his Instagram handle.

Anurag also acknowledged the impact, whether positive or negative, that cinema can have. He also dubbed Animal as a game-changer in Hindi cinema. "40 days since I first saw ANIMAL and 22 days since I saw it the second time. The biggest game-changer of Hindi cinema in the longest time and a film whose impact (good or bad) can’t be denied. And the filmmaker who takes it all on his chin. Great evening spent with him," wrote Anurag in his post.

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles, has become a significant commercial success with a collection of Rs 550 nett in India since its release. The film faced backlash for its portrayal of violence, misogynistic themes, and an alpha male lead character.