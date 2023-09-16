ANURAG KASHYAP SAYS KANGANA RANAUT IS VERY DIFFICULT TO DEAL WITH BUT FINEST ACTOR

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Zeeshan Ayyub, while promoting their latest film Haddi starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, have opened up about their experiences working with Kangana Ranaut in the past. Kangana has shared the screen with Zeeshan in films like Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), and Manikarnika (2019).

Zeeshan praised Kangana's acting prowess, describing her as a "superlative" actor during a conversation. Anurag Kashyap then chimed in, saying, "She is the finest actor. She is very sincere when it comes to work, there are other problems that she has. However, when it comes to her talent, nobody can snatch that away from her."

Anurag further acknowledged Kangana's remarkable talent but also hinted at the challenges of dealing with her. He stated, "What she has in herself, as an actor, as a sincere critique also, but yes, it is very difficult to deal with her."

Anurag Kashyap and Kangana Ranaut had previously collaborated on the film Queen in 2013, which was produced by Phantom Films, a company co-owned by Anurag along with Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena, and director Vikas Bahl. However, they have not worked together in recent years. Anurag once disclosed that Kangana had turned down the film Saandh Ki Aankh when he offered it to her; it eventually featured Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.

Several years ago, Anurag took to social media to express his uncertainty about the "new Kangana" and how she had changed over time. He mentioned in a series of tweets that Kangana had been a close friend who had always motivated him for his films but that he didn't recognize the Kangana of the present. He also highlighted her strong stance on patriotism, which he found jingoistic.

Kangana responded to Anurag's comments by asserting her commitment to her principles and her nation, making it clear that she would not compromise her beliefs. She described herself as a warrior who would raise her voice for her country's honor and continue to live with dignity and self-respect.

