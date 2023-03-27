Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher was in for a sweet surprise as the crew of the Indigo flight to Bengaluru accorded him a special handwritten note as a token of appreciation. Taking to Instagram, in a carousel post, the Special 26 actor, shared two videos from the flight and a picture of the handwritten note.

During his journey to Bengaluru, Anupam Kher was all smiles as he posed for a group picture with the passengers. In the first video, one can see a crew member making an announcement for the actor. She requests the passengers saying: I would like for each of you to get up from your chairs. We'll make an effort to include everyone in the photo. A hearty thank you and a thunderous round of applause for Mr Anupam Kher. She said, Thank you so much, sir, as she turned towards Anupam.

The passengers gathered around the actor for a group picture. Anupam then received a note from an airline employee who said, "Sir, for you. We appreciate you coming with us. In the next video, Anupam is seen addressing the crew and his fans. taking the microphone, he said: It's incredible that I'm being greeted in this manner. I'd like to thank the captain, the crew, and all of you for the great honour. I wish you all the best. Thank you.

Sharing the videos and the note, the Bollywood actor wrote: Thank you Indigo. He then tagged the wonderful crew members for the special treatment he received from them. He further said that he was deeply touched by their kind gesture.

