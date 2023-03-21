Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher was spotted by paparazzi at the prayer meet of late actor Satish Kaushik in Mumbai. He was seen holding the late actor's 10-year-old daughter Vanshika's hand, while Satish Kaushik's wife Shashi held the hand from another side. Taking out time, veteran actor Anupam Kher talked to the media stationed at the premises.

During the interaction, Anupam urged the media to not spread rumours surrounding the death of the respectable actor. Talking to the media, Anupam said that Satish lived a dignified life and deserves a dignified exit. Post the prayer meet, the actor took to Instagram to share a slow-motion video of himself showering flower petals on the late actor's portrait. Sharing the video, the Kashmir Files actor bid an emotional farewell to his friend.

He captioned the video: "Jaa!!! Tujhe maaf kiya! Mujhe Akela chod kar jane ke liye!! He further wrote that he will try to look for him in other people's smiles. Remembering the friendship of 45 years, the Saaransh actor shared that he will miss their bond every single day of his life. The last lines of the farewell note read: "Alvida mere dost! Tera favourite gana lagaya hain background me! Tu bhi kya yaad karega!!."

The song Do lafzon ki hain was heard playing in the background. A number of B-town celebrities showed up to meet the grieving family and offer their sincere condolences. Many well-known names from the film industry, including Boney Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Vivek Agnihotri, Javed Akhtar, Jackie Shroff, and Vidya Balan were in attendance to support the late actor's family.

