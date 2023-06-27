Mumbai (Maharashtra): Veteran actor Anupam Kher posted a video of Dharmendra reciting a poem on his Instagram on Tuesday. Anupam captioned the post in Hindi, "When we grow up, either in age or in status, we miss the home we left behind. The house where we spent our childhood. That day, I reached a little early for the wedding of my friend Sunny Deol's son, Karan, so I got a chance to spend time with Dharam ji. Dharam ji was humming a few lines of a poem written by him. Which was touching the depths of my and Raj Babbar ji's heart. On my insistence, he agreed to record this nazm."

Dharmendra delivered a few lines on his mother in the video at the wedding reception of his grandson and actor Karan Deol. Soon after the 'Uunchai' actor shared the post, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with praise. Actor Sonali Bendre wrote, "Uffffff." Actor Rubina Dilaik commented, "This is Gold ." A social media user wrote, " Nice deep lines, best smile of our Legend Dharam pa ji."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam will be seen in The Vaccine War and Emergency. The Vaccine War revolves around India's contributions to the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. It is helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Emergency is Kangana Ranaut's directorial and revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On the other hand, Dharmendra will be next seen in director Karan Johar's film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is all set to release on July 28, 2023. Apart from that, he also has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming untitled romantic film. (ANI)