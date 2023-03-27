Hyderabad: Arjun Kapoor's sister and social media influencer Anshula Kapoor on Monday made her relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar Instagram official. Anshula took to her Instagram account to share a picture with Roshan from the Maldives and simply captioned the post "366" with a white heart emoji. In the post, the couple looked lovely while they grinned and looked at each other inside an infinity pool.

The couple apparently celebrated their anniversary at the island nation after a year of being together. Celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Athiya Shetty commented on her post. Janhvi Kapoor dropped red heart emojis while Athiya Shetty commented with a yellow heart. Rhea Kapoor commented "Cuties". On the other hand, fans congratulated her and flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

A fan wrote, "Such a beautiful soothing pic amidst an idyllic backdrop." Another fan wrote, "Dear Anshula, I'm happy for you as I have never seen you sooo happy with a guy. God bless you both". One more user wrote, "Such a beautiful picture of the two of you @anshulakapoor ....Looking awesome together." All her fans showered their love and congratulated her on their one-year anniversary.

In December last year, Anushula visited Thailand to attend a Maroon 5 concert with Rohan and shared a number of photos and videos on her Instagram handle. Rumors of Anshula dating Rohan first surfaced when she shared a romantic boomerang with him on her social media handle. She is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor, who passed away in 2012.