Mumbai: Days after Bollywood actor Salman Khan received a threat letter via e-mail, Mumbai Police received a call from a person from Rajasthan on Monday who threatened to kill the superstar later this month. The investigation is underway, said Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police received a call from a person who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, who threatened to kill the actor on April 30, police said. "In a call received at Police Control Room yesterday, a man who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Rajasthan's Jodhpur threatened to kill actor Salman Khan on April 30. Further investigation underway," said Mumbai Police.

In March, Khan received a death threat in an e-mail following which the police in Mumbai lodged a case and started an investigation. The e-mail threat, sent to a close associate of the actor, referred to the mafia don Lawrence Bishnoi's recent interview with a chilling claim, that "his life's aim was to kill Salman Khan".

The Bandra Police swung into action and joined hands with Rajasthan Police to arrest Dhakad Ram, accused in the case of threat mail to Salman. He was sent to police custody till April 3. Police had also beefed up security outside Salman's home in Bandra West.

Meanwhile, there has been no word from Salman on the latest ultimatum to eliminate him so far. The superstar was busy with the grand launch of the trailer of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in Mumbai on Monday. (With agency inputs)