ANNAPOORANI CONTROVERSY FORMER SHIV SENA LEADER FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST NAYANTHARA

Hyderabad: The film Annapoorni: The Goddess of Food, helmed by Nilesh Krishna, and starring actors Nayanthara and Jai was recently released on Netflix. Although the movie did not perform well at the box office, it garnered favorable reviews from the audience when it premiered on the OTT platform. However, the film now finds itself in a controversial situation as a former Shiv Sena leader has filed a complaint with LT Marg Police Station in Mumbai.

The narrative of Annapoorni: The Goddess of Food revolves around a young girl's aspiration to become a chef despite facing obstacles due to her religious background. Being the daughter of a Hindu temple pujari, she is restricted from cooking non-vegetarian food. However, with the support of a Muslim boy, she embarks on a journey to embrace and cook non-vegetarian dishes.

Ramesh Solanki told ETV Bharat on Wednesday that he had filed a complaint but no case has been registered yet. Ramesh expressed his dissatisfaction with the film, accusing it of hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community, that pushed him to take action against both the actors and the filmmakers.