Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s recently released film Animal is on a successful streak not just in Indian theatres but also overseas. In an outstanding feat, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial as of Tuesday minted Rs 481 crore in just five days. the film is now inching closer to the Rs 500 crore mark globally.

The music label T-series confirmed this development on Instagram with the post "He is the Box Office #Animal🔥🪓#AnimalHuntBegins" Animal made Rs 116 crore on its opening day, Rs 120 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 120 crore on its first Sunday, and Rs 69 crore on its first Monday at the worldwide box office, according to a film trade analyst.

In just six days, Ranbir Kapoor's movie is expected to reach the Rs 500 crore milestone globally. Based on the most recent data, the movie has made Rs 481 crore worldwide at the box. In the meantime, Animal still controls India's ticket windows. Sacnilk reports that the movie has approximately made Rs 38.25 crore on its fifth day of release, having brought in over Rs 60 crore nearly every day over the weekend since its debut.

With its fifth-day box office receipts, Animal has become Ranbir Kapoor's second-biggest global and domestic hit. The film surpassed Brahmastra from the previous year in every category and is currently trailing Sanju's domestic gross of Rs 342 crore and worldwide gross of nearly Rs 590 crore. In the next few days, Animal is probably going to surpass both of these benchmarks and rank among the top five biggest Indian blockbusters of the year.

The film has two full weeks without competition before Shah Rukh Khan attempts to complete his hat-trick of success this year with his upcoming film, Dunki. Earlier this year, SRK gave two consecutive blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, which brought in a total of over Rs 2200 crore worldwide.

Apart from Ranbir, Animal stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor. It is bankrolled under the banners of T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, and Murad Khetani. Animal was released on Decemeber 1, competing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.