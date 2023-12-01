ANIMAL X REVIEWS SANDEEP REDDY VANGA DIRECTORIAL HAILED AS A MASTERPIECE RANBIR KAPOOR FLOORS NETIZENS WITH TOP NOTCH PERFORMANCE

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated revenge drama of Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol has finally hit the theaters. This movie has been capturing the audience's attention for months, and the day has finally arrived where Ranbir Kapoor loyalists can watch the film on the big screen. As expected, it has caused chaos at the box office, and X (formerly known as Twitter) is flooded with reviews, declaring it a blockbuster.

The story revolves around a strained and obsessive relationship between a father and son, as the son seeks revenge against those who harmed his father. The audience has given a positive response to the movie, and even the early morning shows were fully packed. If you are planning to watch Animal in theaters, read on to know what the audience has to say.

According to Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is a massive hit. Taking to X, he wrote: "#Animal starts on a FATABULOUS NOTE… From urban centres to mass pockets, from multiplexes to single screens, from Tier-1 to Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres, from East to West and from North to South, it’s #Animal mania all across… Guaranteed to be #RanbirKapoor’s BIGGEST OPENER."

A social media user heaping praises posted: "Another Master Piece From Vanga🥵🔥Ranbir Was Just Lit💥 #Animal." Another X user wrote: "It's Awesome 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Bloody Hell - The 500Kg Machine Gun Scene 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥." Though social media is flooded with positive comments, some felt the length of the film was a bit of a concern.

Animal has a runtime of over three hours and when asked about the film's lengthy duration, Ranbir Kapoor had said, "We are releasing such a long film not out of arrogance but because we believe the story requires that amount of time to reach the audience in the best possible way. We have seen a version of this film that was 3 hours and 49 minutes long, and even that version was entertaining."

He added, "Sandeep has put in a lot of effort to reduce the length. We hope that the audience won't be overwhelmed by the duration and will enjoy the cinematic experience to the fullest." When producer Bhushan Kumar was asked about the possibility of a sequel to Animal, he teasingly replied, "It's a surprise. You will find out on December 1st." Animal clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur in theaters.