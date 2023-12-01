Animal X reviews: Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial hailed as a 'masterpiece'; Ranbir Kapoor floors netizens with top notch performance
Hyderabad: The highly anticipated revenge drama of Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol has finally hit the theaters. This movie has been capturing the audience's attention for months, and the day has finally arrived where Ranbir Kapoor loyalists can watch the film on the big screen. As expected, it has caused chaos at the box office, and X (formerly known as Twitter) is flooded with reviews, declaring it a blockbuster.
#OneWordReview...#Animal: BLOCKBUSTER.— Anju Tarak ⱽᵃˢᵗʰᵘⁿⁿᵃ (@AnjuNayak999) December 1, 2023
Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐️½#RanbirKapoor in a never seen before avatar his career best performance Mental Mass 🔥🔥#AnimalMovieReview #AnimalTheFilm pic.twitter.com/xrnREZfN9h
Another Master Piece From Vanga🥵🔥Ranbir Was Just Lit💥 #Animal #RanbirKapoor𓃵 #Animal #AnimalMovieReview #SalaarTrailer #SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22#AnimalTheFilm #AnimalPremierespic.twitter.com/RM8vRBPzOP— Abdul (@RolexbhaisirSir) December 1, 2023
The story revolves around a strained and obsessive relationship between a father and son, as the son seeks revenge against those who harmed his father. The audience has given a positive response to the movie, and even the early morning shows were fully packed. If you are planning to watch Animal in theaters, read on to know what the audience has to say.
3 hr 21 mins seat kindha fevicol esi koorchobettadu Vangaa. Man totally glued to screen.— Sai Kiran (@saikirantweetz) December 1, 2023
I have to find some words to emote myself like how fking best Ranbir Kapoor was throughout.
Finally, This is CINEMA, Yes this is @imvangasandeep’s CINEMA #Animal #AnimalPremieres
He ate and left no crumbs 🤌🏻🙌 #Animal #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/nAbxosqWcN— Surbhi Chauhan (@surbhichauhan04) December 1, 2023
According to Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is a massive hit. Taking to X, he wrote: "#Animal starts on a FATABULOUS NOTE… From urban centres to mass pockets, from multiplexes to single screens, from Tier-1 to Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres, from East to West and from North to South, it’s #Animal mania all across… Guaranteed to be #RanbirKapoor’s BIGGEST OPENER."
#Animal starts on a FATABULOUS NOTE… From urban centres to mass pockets, from multiplexes to single screens, from Tier-1 to Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres, from East to West and from North to South, it’s #Animal mania all across… Guaranteed to be #RanbirKapoor’s BIGGEST OPENER. pic.twitter.com/C3WfTQEnjo— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 1, 2023
A social media user heaping praises posted: "Another Master Piece From Vanga🥵🔥Ranbir Was Just Lit💥 #Animal." Another X user wrote: "It's Awesome 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Bloody Hell - The 500Kg Machine Gun Scene 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥." Though social media is flooded with positive comments, some felt the length of the film was a bit of a concern.
#animalmovie #AnimalMovieReview— Bharath Kumar💎 (@bewithbharath) December 1, 2023
Second Half:⭐️⭐️⭐️/5
Second half also in @imvangasandeep Style.
Positive:
1st Half
Screenplay
BGM
Interval Bang
Negative:
2nd Half Slow pace
Overall Rating:3/5@iamRashmika #RanbirKapoor 👌👌
Post interval almost 30 min drag and not so engaging— hypocrite 🃏 (@movie_lunatic) December 1, 2023
Malli climax vachesariki ok ok anela lagadu
But terrific first half enough to watch this movie 🔥💥#Animal #AnimalMovieReview
Length is The Biggest Issue For Animal.... #Animal #AnimalMovieReview— Bollywood News (@Bollywood_Wale) December 1, 2023
Animal has a runtime of over three hours and when asked about the film's lengthy duration, Ranbir Kapoor had said, "We are releasing such a long film not out of arrogance but because we believe the story requires that amount of time to reach the audience in the best possible way. We have seen a version of this film that was 3 hours and 49 minutes long, and even that version was entertaining."
He added, "Sandeep has put in a lot of effort to reduce the length. We hope that the audience won't be overwhelmed by the duration and will enjoy the cinematic experience to the fullest." When producer Bhushan Kumar was asked about the possibility of a sequel to Animal, he teasingly replied, "It's a surprise. You will find out on December 1st." Animal clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur in theaters.
