ANIMAL WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE DAY 14 RANBIR KAPOOR STARRER RAKES IN RS 784 CR GLOBALLY IN INDIA MINTS OVER RS 476 CR

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has been performing remarkably well in theaters globally and in India. The film's team has reported that this action-packed drama headlined by Ranbir Kapoor has amassed a staggering Rs 784.45 crore worldwide within just 14 days of its release. Also featuring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles, the film has gained substantial traction among audiences.

T-Series, the production banner behind Animal, took to their official account on Friday to share a poster heralding the movie's success. The caption boasted, "Cinematic phenomenon! 14-day worldwide gross Rs 784.45 crore." A snippet of the caption read, "The #Animal beast continues to dominate. (fire emoji)."

Released worldwide on December 1, the film debuted in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Apart from the stellar cast, it also features Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is projected to earn Rs 476.84 crore in India alone by the end of this Friday since its release.

While Animal enjoys success at the box office, it has faced criticism from a segment of critics and viewers who label it as misogynistic and excessively violent. The movie received an 'A' certificate from the CBFC in November and spans three hours and twenty-one minutes. It portrays a violent realm entwined with the tumultuous relationship between Ranbir's character, Ranvijay Singh, and his father Balbir Singh, portrayed by Anil Kapoor.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, the film faced competition at the box office from Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.