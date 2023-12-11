Hyderabad: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal continues to maintain its untamed spirit as it echoes loudly at the box office. The film, amassing Rs 432.37 crore domestically, asserts its dominance in the global market. Despite facing criticism for its misogynistic themes and violent content, it has surged past the Rs 700 crore mark worldwide.

T-Series Films, the production banner behind Animal, shared an update on the film's worldwide box office collection on Monday. With a 10-day theatrical run, Animal has accumulated a staggering Rs 717.46 crore in global gross. The makers marked this achievement by sharing an update alongside a still from the film, captioning it, "#Animal Conquering Box Office with Thunderous Records 🔥✊."

The film's second-week box office earnings were also announced earlier. Its Hindi version alone garnered over Rs 87.56 crore nett in India, marking it as the "Biggest Second Weekend Ever." The earnings for the second Friday stood at Rs 22.95 crore, followed by Rs 34.74 crore on Saturday, and a Sunday collection of Rs 36 crore nett across all languages. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the total for Animal in its second week, inclusive of all languages, amounts to Rs 93.69 crore nett in India.