Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's recently released film Animal has caused a tremendous impact on the global box office. Within just four days of its release, the film has managed to surpass the Rs 400 crore mark in worldwide earnings. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie has exemplified its dominance at the global box office by accumulating a total of Rs 425 crore in just four days.

Music company T-series took to Instagram to confirm this development in a post that read, "Animal conquers Monday," further labeling the film as a 'blockbuster success'. According to a film trade analyst, Animal earned Rs 116 crore on its release day, followed by Rs 120 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 120 crore on its first Sunday, and Rs 69 crore on its first Monday at the global box office.

Furthermore, the film seems to be on its way to surpassing the Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic box office. On its release day, as per industry tracker Sacnilk, Animal garnered Rs 63.8 crore, followed by Rs 66.27 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 71.46 crore on its first Sunday, and approximately Rs 43.96 crore on its first Monday. As of Monday, the film's total collection has reached a staggering Rs 245.49 crore.

Even after receiving mixed reviews, Animal managed to attract audiences with its entertainment quotient, while others criticized its problematic portrayal of female characters. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film delves into a strained father-son relationship set against the backdrop of the underworld.

With a star-studded cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles, Animal has garnered an IMDb rating of 7.4/10. Animal was released in theaters worldwide alongside Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur on December 1.