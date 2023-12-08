Hyderabad: The recently released film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has become the most divisive film of the year, garnering criticism for its misogynistic tone. However, despite the backlash, audiences have been flocking to theaters to witness the movie's essence. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal has been running in cinemas for a week now, accumulating a worldwide nett collection of Rs 563.3 crore. It is steadily inching closer to Ranbir's previous blockbuster, Sanju, which grossed a worldwide collection of Rs 586.85 crore.

On Friday, the makers of the film took to Instagram and shared the Animal worldwide box office update. The caption of the post read, "#Epic Triumph #Animal." The poster prominently displayed the worldwide collection of Rs 563.3 crore and showcased Ranbir carrying a gun on his shoulder. Early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk reveal that Animal has already accumulated an impressive Rs 338 crore at the Indian box office.

On its seventh day of release in India, Animal raked in Rs 25.5 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 338 crore. With this impressive feat, Animal has surpassed the box office earnings of Pathaan and Gadar 2 which garnered Rs 330.25 crore, and Rs 284.63 crore respectively. Nonetheless, Animal's exceptional performance after just one week suggests that it may soon surpass the earnings of Jawan as well, which accumulated a massive sum of Rs 367.5 crore.

As Animal enters its second weekend, it will reign over the box office without any noticeable competition in sight, until the releases of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar. Animal was released alongside Sam Bahadur, featuring Vicky Kaushal, but the latter has only managed to collect Rs 38.83 crore thus far.

The crime drama Animal delves into a world of violence, unfolding against the backdrop of a tumultuous relationship between Ranbir Kapoor's character, Ranvijay Singh, and his father Balbir Singh, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. Bobby Deol essays the role of the antagonist, although his screen time is limited to a mere 10 minutes. Other notable cast members include Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor.