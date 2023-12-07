Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's latest release Animal is showing no signs of slowing down at the global box office. Each day, the film continues to rake in impressive numbers, grossing Rs 527.6 crore worldwide in just six days since its release. It is inching closer to surpassing Ranbir's previous blockbuster Sanju, which amassed a worldwide collection of Rs 586.85 crore.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, production house T-Series dropped the Animal poster to share the news. The caption read, "#Animal Explosion Continues #AnimalHuntBegins #BloodyBlockbusterAnimal." The poster displayed the Rs 527.6 crore worldwide collection written on it. It also displayed a gripping scene from the film with Ranbir intensively firing multiple bullets from a massive machine gun. Animal has already amassed an impressive Rs 313 crore at the Indian box office, according to early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this crime drama delves into a violent world set against the backdrop of a turbulent relationship between Ranbir Kapoor's character, Ranvijay Singh, and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. Bobby Deol plays the role of the antagonist, although his screen time is limited to a mere 10 minutes. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor.

Bobby recently discussed his portrayal of the antagonist, stating that he was fully convinced and not put in a situation where he felt awkward or needed further persuasion. "I felt Abrar, the kind of savage and evil he is, I had to play it that way," he said. Expanding on his character, Bobby explained that his character Abrar is consumed by revenge, and it's a trauma that has transformed him into this animal-like person.