ANIMAL WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 9 RANBIR KAPOOR STARRER SHOWS NO SIGNS OF SLOWING DOWN MINTS OVER RS 660 CR GLOBALLY

Hyderabad: The success of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal continues unabated at the box office, not only in India but also internationally. The gangster drama, delving into a fractured father-son relationship at its core, amassed a worldwide gross of Rs 660.89 crore within just nine days of its release.

An update on Animal's global box office collections was shared by the makers on Sunday through an Instagram post captioned "#Animal Roars Louder 🔥 🪓." T-Series, the banner behind Animal, dropped a poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor from the film, showcasing the impressive achievement of the film raking in a worldwide gross of Rs 660.89 crore in 9 days.

This places Animal among the elite ranks of Indian cinema, standing as one of the five films to surpass the Rs 650 crore mark globally. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on X, formerly Twitter, that Animal has secured its spot among the top five Indian movies that crossed the Rs 650 crore milestone at the worldwide box office in 2023. While Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan lead the charts, alongside Rajinikanth's Jailer and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 among this impressive list.

Jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, in the domestic market, Animal is all set to enter Rs 400 crore club after running successfully in cinemas for nine days.