Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor's latest release, Animal, has set the global box office on fire, crossing the remarkable milestone of Rs 737 crore in just 11 days since its worldwide premiere on December 1. The film bankrolled by T-Series grossed Rs 717.46 crore within its first 10 days of release. The momentum continued with the film's second Saturday, which saw earnings of Rs 60.22 crore, followed by Rs 56.57 crore on its second Sunday and Rs 20.52 crore on its second Monday.

On Tuesday, T-Series took to social media to share update on film's global box office collection. Within the short span of 11 days, Animal has now amassed an impressive Rs 737.98 crore in gross earnings worldwide. This places the film in the prestigious company of other major blockbusters, including Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and Rajinikanth's Jailer, all of which have entered the elite Rs 650 crore worldwide gross club.

Despite its stellar global performance, Animal has experienced a decline in domestic box office numbers. On its 11th day in Indian theaters, the film garnered Rs 13 crore, indicating a substantial 65.28% decrease from the previous day's earnings of Rs 36 crore. Nonetheless, the cumulative domestic collection for Animal stands at Rs 443.27 crore in home turf.