Hyderabad: The release of two major Bollywood movies has generated immense enthusiasm among fans and cinephiles. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bhahadur, which hit the theatres on the same day, is facing head-to-head competition at the box office. While Animal opened with whopping numbers and Sam Bhadur collected decent numbers at the box office on the release day, both films are predicted to experience a significant decline in their box office performance on the second day, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is an action-packed drama that has grossed a staggering amount of Rs 61 crore on its opening day. Nonetheless, it is anticipated to encounter a major drop in collection on day 2. Early estimates hint at a double-digit collection, however, compared to the opening day, the film is likely to face a drop in numbers (Rs 9.46 cr till the time of publishing). Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist, with Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Bobby Deol portrays the primary antagonist, while Anil Kapoor plays the role of Ranbir's father.

On the other hand, Sam Bahadur made a decent entry into the theaters, collecting Rs 5.5 crore on its first day. This biographical war drama, which faces tough competition from the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, is expected to experience a decline in box office collection on the second day. Early estimates project a collection of only Rs 0.94 crore (till the time of publishing). Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur revolves around the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, played by Vicky Kaushal. Sanya Malhotra portrays his wife, while Fatima Sana Shaikh takes on the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie.