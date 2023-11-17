ANIMAL TO TAKE OVER BURJ KHALIFA RANBIR KAPOOR BOBBY DEOL LIKELY TO ATTEND GRAND EVENT IN DUBAI

Hyderabad: The makers of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal are gearing up to showcase a specially tailored promotional video of the film on the renowned Burj Khalifa. With the movie's release drawing near, the makers have intensified their promotional efforts, planning a 60-second cut of the film starring Ranbir, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol to illuminate the Burj Khalifa and amplify the buzz surrounding the movie.

As the countdown to the highly awaited release of Animal begins, the producers are ramping up their promotional initiatives with less than a fortnight left. The film generated considerable anticipation through teasers and songs. In a recent reveal, it's been disclosed that a specially crafted 60-second segment of the film will be showcased on the iconic Burj Khalifa. Reports suggest that lead actor Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist, are slated to attend this grand event alongside producer Bhushan Kumar as a curated 60-second segment of Animal will adorn the façade of Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa.

This strategic move holds significance as Dubai has been a pivotal market for Bollywood, with Shah Rukh Khan setting a precedent by showcasing glimpses of his films on the Burj Khalifa. Now, it's Ranbir and Bobby’s turn to captivate audiences worldwide with a grand display of their film on this iconic structure.

Animal unfolds as a compelling crime thriller, delving into the complexities of a tumultuous father-son relationship. The recent release of the track Papa Meri Jaan provides a glimpse into this intense bond, featuring stellar performances by Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Additionally, two more songs, Hua Main and Satranga, highlight the chemistry between Ranbir and Rashmika, who plays his wife in the family crime drama.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is all set to hit theaters on December 1. The film will lock horns with Meghna Gulzar's directorial Sam Bahadur at the box office. Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, Sam Bahadur is an ode to India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.