Hyderabad: Makers of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana, finally released a teaser on the actor's 41st birthday. The two-minute and 26-second teaser has amazing shots and adrenaline-pumping action moments, loaded with high-octane gun and axe fight sequences, piqueing cinephiles' interest in the film.

Soon after the teaser was released on YouTube, cinephiles and Ranbir Kapoor fans were excited about the trailer and shared their reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter). According to moviegoers, Ranbir Kapoor's performance as Animal stole the show. They also thought Bobby Deol's entrance in the teaser was the most surprising.

Not just fans even celebs poured their love and wishes on the film. Taking to X, actor Vijay Deverakonda tweeted: "Wishing my Darlings @imvangasandeep @iamRashmika ❤️ And my fav RK the very best and Happy Birthday!" Netizens too chimed in and heaped praises on the teaser. Sharing glimpses of the teaser, a fan wrote: "After Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor only this guy can do any role. He can look innocent in Ajab Prem ki Gazab Kahani, he can look fool in Barfi, he can be cunning in Rajneeti. He can do Sanju and now he is doing wild action too. He is gem."

Another one tweeted: "I repeat with atmost confidence, no actor in current generation has the screen presence and the aura of Ranbir Kapoor. He is a born Star. #AnimalTeaser is MAD…Sandeep Reddy Vanga is going to deliver most voilent, bold and controversial film of the year. And ofcource, its a Blockbuster. Cant wait."

A social media user wrote: "#AnimalTeaser looks good #SandeepReddyVanga has kept the teaser very edgy and cut the trailer very smartly he hasn't shown much violence here which is main element of the film #RanbirKapoor looking massy a perfect bday gift for his fans. Last scene of #BobbyDeol was crazy."