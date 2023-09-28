Animal teaser X review: Netizens croon over Ranbir Kapoor's aggressive look, Bobby Deol receives special shoutout
Published: 2 hours ago
Animal teaser X review: Netizens croon over Ranbir Kapoor's aggressive look, Bobby Deol receives special shoutout
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Makers of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana, finally released a teaser on the actor's 41st birthday. The two-minute and 26-second teaser has amazing shots and adrenaline-pumping action moments, loaded with high-octane gun and axe fight sequences, piqueing cinephiles' interest in the film.
Soon after the teaser was released on YouTube, cinephiles and Ranbir Kapoor fans were excited about the trailer and shared their reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter). According to moviegoers, Ranbir Kapoor's performance as Animal stole the show. They also thought Bobby Deol's entrance in the teaser was the most surprising.
Not just fans even celebs poured their love and wishes on the film. Taking to X, actor Vijay Deverakonda tweeted: "Wishing my Darlings @imvangasandeep @iamRashmika ❤️ And my fav RK the very best and Happy Birthday!" Netizens too chimed in and heaped praises on the teaser. Sharing glimpses of the teaser, a fan wrote: "After Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor only this guy can do any role. He can look innocent in Ajab Prem ki Gazab Kahani, he can look fool in Barfi, he can be cunning in Rajneeti. He can do Sanju and now he is doing wild action too. He is gem."
-
Wishing my Darlings @imvangasandeep @iamRashmika ❤️ And my fav RK the very best and Happy Birthday! #AnimalTeaserhttps://t.co/O7zYnKIlA1— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 28, 2023
-
Ranbir kapoor once again will prove why he is best actor in entire Bollywood.. #AnimalTeaserpic.twitter.com/T7vkGy344y— Sentinel (@KattarKapoor) September 28, 2023
Another one tweeted: "I repeat with atmost confidence, no actor in current generation has the screen presence and the aura of Ranbir Kapoor. He is a born Star. #AnimalTeaser is MAD…Sandeep Reddy Vanga is going to deliver most voilent, bold and controversial film of the year. And ofcource, its a Blockbuster. Cant wait."
-
After Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor only this guy can do any role. He can look innocent in Ajab Prem ki Gazab Kahani, he can look fool in Barfi, he can be cunning in Rajneeti. He can do Sanju and now he is doing wild action too. He is gem.— Rohit gupta (@rohit1982adi) September 28, 2023
-
This Expression>>>>>>>Half of Bollywood Actors🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Rrajesh Baghel (@imbaghelrajesh) September 28, 2023
If Anger Has A Face It Would Look Like This Exactly 💯💯💯💯💯#AnimalTeaser #AnimalTheFilm #AnimalTrailer #RanbirKapoor #AnilKapoor #BobbyDeol #SandeepReddyVanga #RashmikaMandana pic.twitter.com/gBs8vtPfYZ
A social media user wrote: "#AnimalTeaser looks good #SandeepReddyVanga has kept the teaser very edgy and cut the trailer very smartly he hasn't shown much violence here which is main element of the film #RanbirKapoor looking massy a perfect bday gift for his fans. Last scene of #BobbyDeol was crazy."
-
The best scene of #AnimalTeaser🔥 Lord Bobby Deol mass 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EUjQ3glNM4— MASS (@Freak4Salman) September 28, 2023
-
#AnimalTeaser looks good #SandeepReddyVanga has kept the teaser very edgy and cut the trailer very smartly he hasn't shown much violence here which is main element of the film#RanbirKapoor looking massy a perfect bday gift for his fans— RISHABH (@RishabhBanswar) September 28, 2023
Last scene of #BobbyDeol was crazy pic.twitter.com/4IKYqzI9WH
Animal, directed by Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was initially planned to hit theatres in September. The film's release date was pushed back to avoid a clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri play important roles in the film. Animal will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in theatres globally on December 1st.