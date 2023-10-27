Animal song Satranga: Netizens hail Sandeep Reddy Vanga for 'deep', 'tearjerker' end of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's romantic ballad
Published: Oct 27, 2023, 3:26 PM
Hyderabad: The latest update on Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's highly anticipated film Animal is here. The makers have just released the second song from the movie's album, titled Satranga, sung by the soulful Arijit Singh. In this song, Ranbir and Rashmika are seen celebrating Karwa Chauth.
Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, has been generating excitement since its announcement. The first track, Hua Main, received a fantastic response, and now, fans can enjoy the emotional journey of Satranga.
“Geetanjali pata nahi agar main wapas aunga k nahi, but if I don’t come back dobara shaadi mat karna” and then after this dialogue soulful arijit singh vocals hit… #Satranga is peak cinema 💯 #RanbirKapoor #RashmikaMandanna #Animal pic.twitter.com/PpCuctB3cU— RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) October 27, 2023
Soon after Satranga dropped, social media platforms were flooded with positive responses. Netizens are lauding Arijit's soulful rendition while hailing Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga "deep" and "tearjerking" end note of Satranga.
after watching #Satranga feels Animal is much more deeper than we can assume. this man cooked something unexpected this time. we can see his vision in everything related to #AnimalTheFilm. full faith in GOAT DIRECTOR SANDEEP REDDY VANGA pic.twitter.com/XZGp6TXa5b— Aman (@HypocriteAman) October 27, 2023
The song's video depicts Rashmika observing Karwa Chauth for Ranbir, but their relationship takes a tumultuous turn, with moments of love and heartbreak, all beautifully captured in Arijit Singh's mesmerizing ballad. The song is titled Satranga in Hindi and has different titles in other languages, including Ney, Veyrey in Telugu, Pogaadhe in Tamil, Nee Vere Njan in Malayalam, and Naa Bere Nee Bere in Kannada. The music is composed by Shreyas Puranik, and the lyrics are written by Siddhartha-Garima.
): Love , Family, Violence.— Lijin A L (@Lijin_A_L) October 27, 2023
~A Sandeep Reddy Vanga Film ;#Satranga #AnimalTheFilm pic.twitter.com/YfCKSZzoQq
Animal is a father-son story, with Ranbir Kapoor playing a man dedicated to protecting his family and their deepest secrets. Anil Kapoor portrays Ranbir's father, Balbir Singh, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Geetanjali, a potential love interest. Bobby Deol also features as a formidable antagonist in the film, as revealed in his character poster.
The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures and is set to release on December 1.