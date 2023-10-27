Hyderabad: The latest update on Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's highly anticipated film Animal is here. The makers have just released the second song from the movie's album, titled Satranga, sung by the soulful Arijit Singh. In this song, Ranbir and Rashmika are seen celebrating Karwa Chauth.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, has been generating excitement since its announcement. The first track, Hua Main, received a fantastic response, and now, fans can enjoy the emotional journey of Satranga.

Soon after Satranga dropped, social media platforms were flooded with positive responses. Netizens are lauding Arijit's soulful rendition while hailing Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga "deep" and "tearjerking" end note of Satranga.

The song's video depicts Rashmika observing Karwa Chauth for Ranbir, but their relationship takes a tumultuous turn, with moments of love and heartbreak, all beautifully captured in Arijit Singh's mesmerizing ballad. The song is titled Satranga in Hindi and has different titles in other languages, including Ney, Veyrey in Telugu, Pogaadhe in Tamil, Nee Vere Njan in Malayalam, and Naa Bere Nee Bere in Kannada. The music is composed by Shreyas Puranik, and the lyrics are written by Siddhartha-Garima.

Animal is a father-son story, with Ranbir Kapoor playing a man dedicated to protecting his family and their deepest secrets. Anil Kapoor portrays Ranbir's father, Balbir Singh, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Geetanjali, a potential love interest. Bobby Deol also features as a formidable antagonist in the film, as revealed in his character poster.