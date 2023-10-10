ANIMAL RANBIR KAPOOR RASHMIKA MANDANNA ARE LOST IN A KISS MID AIR MAKERS SHARE RELEASE DATE FOR FIRST SONG HUA MAIN

Hyderabad: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming directorial venture Animal has generated significant excitement right from the word go. The teaser for the action-packed thriller raised fans' expectations. Makers have gradually revealed posters featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. Recently, a new poster was unveiled, depicting a passionate kiss between Ranbir and Rashmika. Along with Animal new poster, the makers also announced the release date for the song Hua Main from the film.

On Monday night, Rashmika had hinted at the release of the film's first song through an Instagram Story. Fans correctly speculated that this was related to the song. Meanwhile, makers on Tuesday shared the new poster and revealed that the song, titled Hua Main in Hindi, Ammayi in Telugu, Nee Vaadi in Tamil, Pennaale in Malayalam, and Oh Bhaale in Kannada, will be released tomorrow.

Rashmika Mandanna teased update on Animal first song Hua Main on social media

The poster features Ranbir and Rashmika in a passionate moment inside a helicopter, both wearing headsets. Maker's caption included various language hashtags and mentioned that the music is by @jam8studio. The song is set to be released on October 11, and fans are eagerly anticipating it.