Hyderabad: Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, has generated high anticipation as one of the year's most eagerly awaited films. As the release date draws near, the makers and actors are going to great lengths to promote the movie. News recently broke that a 60-second snippet of the film will be showcased at Dubai's Burj Khalifa. Finally, videos of Animal's special cut taking over Burj Khalifa have emerged.

In the wee hours of Saturday, Bobby Deol took to his Instagram Story and dropped a video displaying him, Ranbir Kapoor, and Bhushan Kumar leaning against a railing, and watching the special cut of Animal illuminating the iconic Burj Khalifa's facade in Dubai. Sharing the visual, Bobby Deol wrote, "#Animal in Dubai."

Following this, Bobby Deol posted a picture featuring him posing with Ranbir Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, and other members of the team. Ranbir looks dapper in a black full-sleeved zip-up jacket matched with pants and brown shoes. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol is seen sporting a white t-shirt with grey pants and white sneakers. Meanwhile, videos of Animal's special cut taking over Burj Khalifa have surfaced on the internet.

The teaser of Animal was released on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday in September, arousing considerable excitement about the upcoming crime thriller. The gripping narrative delves into the intricate dynamics of a turbulent father-son relationship. Anil Kapoor portrays the role of Ranbir's father, while Bobby Deol embodies the ferocious antagonist. Rashmika, on the other hand, plays the role of Geetanjali, Ranbir's wife.

Animal is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. The film is set to hit theaters on December 1 in languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.