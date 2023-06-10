Hyderabad The release of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna s upcoming film Animal was said to be getting rescheduled after the makers of Akshay Kumarstarrer OMG 2 locked already crowded Ausgut 11 for film s release Putting speculations to rest team Animal took to social media and confirmed that the film is not getting pushed and will release on the announced date The makers also shared that Animal preteaser will be out tomorrowTaking to social media Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared an update on the film s release date The filmmaker shared a poster revealing the preteaser release date and time which is tomorrow at 1111 am Animal preteaser will be out exactly two months prior to the film s release on August 11 With the latest announcement team Animal made it clear that they are not in the mood to bow down and make way for Gadar 2 and OMG 2If Rajinikanth s Jailer which is releasing on August 10 is excluded from the list three highly anticipated films will be hitting the big screens on the same day While Animal was announced earlier the makers of Sunny Deol s Gadar 2 and Akshay s OMG 2 eyed for the same release date laterREAD No druggie soy boy should play Lord Ram Kangana Ranaut takes veiled dig at Ranbir KapoorThe star cast of Animal also includes Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol The noir gangster film revolves around the family succession drama laced with apparent violence and savagery As reported earlier Sandeep will be presenting Ranbir in a neverbeforeseen avatar for which the actor also underwent massive transformation